Cricket: Sussex welcome South African tourists

Sussex Sharks welcome the touring South Africans to Hove on Friday as the tourists begin their preparations for the three-match ODI series with England and the ICC Champions Trophy.

This special 50-over match, one of two warm-up games that the Proteas are playing on UK soil before taking on England at Headingley next Wednesday, is due to begin at 2pm.

AB de Villiers is captaining their ODI side and they will be hoping for some vital preparation in England conditions before they head into the international matches.

The Sharks go into the match after yesterday’s Royal London One-Day Cup encounter with Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl was completely washed out due to rain. This left Sussex unable to qualify for the play-off stages of this season’s tournament, despite victories over Glamorgan, Kent and Surrey.

Luke Wright will captain the side whilst Stiaan van Zyl, who has played 12 Test matches for South Africa, is in line to play against the Proteas.

Jofra Archer, Laurie Evans and David Wiese are all rested after a busy period of white-ball cricket whilst Jerome Taylor has a slight hamstring injury, meaning the fast bowler has now reached the end of his Sussex stint. Ajmal Shahzad and Abi Sakande come into the squad to boost the bowling options.

There are still tickets available for tomorrow’s clash. Please click HERE for details on how to purchase.

Match Sponsors are Parker Steel.

The Sussex squad is as follows:

Will Beer

Danny Briggs

Michael Burgess (wkt)

Harry Finch

George Garton

Chris Nash

Delray Rawlins

Abi Sakande

Phil Salt

Ajmal Shahzad

Stiaan van Zyl

Luke Wright (c)