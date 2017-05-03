Bangladesh visit marks Arundel Castle season start

Bangladesh took on a Duke of Norfolk’s XI to mark the start of what should be an exciting cricketing summer at Arundel Castle on Monday.

Mushfiqur Rahim crashed an unbeaten 134 from only 98 balls, while Soumya Sarkar made 74 as the Tigers posted 345-7 from their 50 overs.

Former England international James Kirtley took three wickets and ex-Sussex player Lewis Hatchett finished with figures of 1-79 from his ten overs.

Duke of Norfolk’s batting innings was cut short as rain began to fall, which resulted in the game being abandoned.

Numbers were just over the 1,000 mark for the fixture and Arundel Castle Cricket executive secretary James Rufey felt it was a great day to start the summer.

He said: “It was great to have international cricketers playing at Arundel.

“There was a large Bangladeshi contingent, who got the chance to watch their heroes in action.

“We’ve got South Africa ‘A’ coming over, the Sussex Festival week, a Women’s Super League match and all sorts of other fixtures scheduled. Speaking to a couple of members during the Bangladesh game, they said it’s the most exciting fixture list in a long time.

“All we can do then is hope the weather holds up and is kind to us.”

