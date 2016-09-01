A great year whatever happens – Glover

Portslade captain Paul Glover says it has been a great year for the club whatever happens on Saturday.

The second-placed team will be promoted from Sussex League Division 3 if they pick up at least 18 points at home to Findon on Saturday.

Four teams are still in the hunt to go up, with leaders Burgess Hill and third-placed Mayfield meeting on the final day.

Fourth-placed Chichester are also still in the mix and Glover said: “Whatever happens on Saturday, it’s been a great season.

“Player availability hasn’t been great this season, so to be going into the last game of the season with a chance of going up is pleasing.

“Our aim at the start of the year was the top five but we’ll be going out and doing all we can to make sure we win on Saturday.

“Four sides can still go up but with Burgess Hill playing Mayfield, it looks like one of the two promotion places will go to one of those sides, although it’s going to be tight.

“We haven’t got an easy game. Findon are a good side and were in the promotion mix until a couple of weeks ago.”

