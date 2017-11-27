Youth night banks six-months’ funding

A drop-in group for young people in Shoreham has received a Discovery Grant from Santander.

The £2,850 awarded to Company Paradiso Arts Charity will fund six months of the youth night, which was launched last summer, having been designed and developed by young people aged 14 to 24.

Clare Watson, branch manager at Santander Shoreham, presented the cheque to Jon Potter, creative director, at The Old School House, in Ham Road.

Clare said: “The drop-in night on a Wednesday at The Old School House in Shoreham enables them to cook meals with the volunteer cook, eat together and do activities.

“The grant will fund venue hire, food, activities and a project director for the vulnerable young people, who are isolated and have low-level emotional and mental health needs.

“The project helps build positive identity, confidence, divergent thinking and the ability to work in groups.”

For more information, visit www.companyparadiso.co.uk