Youths destroyed my drone

I am writing to express my disgust at a couple of boys in Homefield Park on Wednesday April 26.

I am an 81-year-old disabled man on a mobility scooter. On Wednesday I went into Homefield Park with my dog and as while he ran around, I was flying a drone.

Two young lads , one about 19 on a bike and one about 14 on a scooter, stopped to watch me from about 50 feet away.

Without my seeing, they moved about 50 feet the other side of me.

I landed the drone about 6 feet in front of me I went to pick it up when the two boys came flying down and the one on the bike deliberately rode over the drone completely smashing it to pieces. They then laughed at me as they rode off.

That drone cost me £79 and gave me a lot of pleasure. Why do they have to do such a thing?

Surely they can’t get pleasure from it?

Barrie Hay

Ladywell Road

Worthing

