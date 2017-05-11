Worthing ‘most densely populated town in West Sussex‘

As I drive round Worthing struggling to find car parking spaces or waiting patiently for the traffic to inch forward, I glimpse the increasing number of small yellow lamppost signs that announce yet another batch of houses or flats have been squeezed into Worthing.

This makes me ponder about the facts I obtained from a Government web site concerning population density per sq km in the UK.

Worthing, with a density of 3,267 people per sq km is the most densely populated authority in the whole of West Sussex.

Neighbouring authorities such as Arun are five times less crowded and Adur half as crowded.

As for authorities such as Chichester they are 22 times less crowded with only 147 people per sq km.

As a result, it makes me think not so much “Not In My Back Yard” but more “My Back Yard is Full why can’t You Take More In Your Back Yard?”

We clearly need more houses but how about some fairness in sharing the pain? Counsellors please note.

Alan Wilcox

Sea Lane

Goring

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.