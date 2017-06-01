Work of nurses unappreciated

I am a nurse. I am concerned about the shortage of nurses. Nurses need to be regarded as well paid professional people.

At present trained nurses on our wards, are poorly paid, harassed, and often dependent on food banks.

I have an answer... increasingly nurses are emigrating, working in office based jobs within the NHS, or leaving the profession all together for more money to maintain standards.

Ideally let us return to a situation where patients come first. Trained nurses care about their patients, and this is what they are trained to do. These professional people should be paid well and much higher than their colleagues working on their backsides with never a patient in sight. A ward sister, particularly with responsibility for the care and welfare of her patients should be paid so much more than office based people.

The solution of course is very difficult to provide. I am not a politician. All I really care about is seeing patients properly cared for by well trained, well paid, happy professional people. Office jobs are no doubt important.

Why not, through Government? Get back some of the millions owed by foreigners to the NHS.

I am 85 years old, but suddenly feel I have a purpose for being here.

R M Rowley (Miss)

Retired Matron

Shelley Road

Worthing

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.