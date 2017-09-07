A Labour Party shadow minister says ‘women only’ carriages on trains are worth consulting about and also wants more guards to help combat sex crimes.

In the 1950s, I went to school by train and ‘women only’ carriages were normal so that women could feed babies without men around.

It was a sensible idea then and I think it would be now, even without considering the sex attacks.

Certainly, as a sight-impaired passenger moving slowly down steps to platforms and launching myself uncertainly on and off trains, I’m all for more guards, whatever.

The Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner is against ‘women only’ carriages and thinks it’s a question of all men just behaving themselves.

Why can’t we have both ‘women only’ carriages and all men behaving themselves?

A word of caution though – all men behaving themselves will call for adjustments in society’s current perception of what is well-rounded, healthy, balanced, acceptable behaviour: middle-aged ‘trendies’ publicly calling anything and everything ‘sexy’ and the ‘liberal intelligensia’ upholding public sexual foul language as the speaker’s right of free speech will have to go, along with treating pornography as a normal mainstream activity, and teaching the young basic sexual functioning without adding charm, thoughtfulness, discretion and loyalty into the relationship.

After all, you get back from society what you put into it.

Jacqueline Deeks

Wendy Ridge

Rustington

