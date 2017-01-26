I have just read the article by John Rogers about smoking outside Worthing Hospital which I found to be somewhat irritating, irrational and displays another case of someone wingeing for the sake of it.

I am about the same age as Mr Rogers and was brought up in an era where smoking

was more acceptable. You could smoke on the buses, trains, planes, in pubs and restaurants shops etc etc.

People smoke, so smoking areas should be made available just like at Gatwick airport. Doctors, nurses and patients all need somewhere to enjoy there cigarette.

If someone was outside smoking, it’s very easy to walk around them. There is no need to walk through the clouds of smoke. I wonder if Mr Rogers has complained about people smoking in the high street, outside pubs and restaurants.

I used to smoke but gave up some while back and feel there are more important issues in life to get irritated about, but I have a life.

Steve Cocks

Ardingly Drive

Goring

