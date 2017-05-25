Why is our village being ignored?

Following all the publicity on retail units along the A259 I must point out very clearly that Chandlers, Next, Tapi, and Aldi are not in Rustington, they are all in the Parish of Angmering.

In addition our Village continues to be completely ignored in any retail assessments for further developments along this road.

The recent revised application for the M&S store and a Toby Inn both within Angmering has a retail impact assessment that only refers to Rustington and Littlehampton and to add insult to injury the Arun planning department even added a line that this application also fell within the Parish of Rustington which it most definitely does not.

Angmering has more public houses than Rustington has, there are currently four in our village and these four will be impacted by the new developments.

As regards food units we have a Cooperative, a Butchers, a Bakers, Indian, Fish & Chips, Coffee shop and a newsagents in our village and shops in Downs Way (which is in Angmering) all of these are being and will be impacted by further retail along the A259.

Why then is all the money to mitigate issues going south and west and nothing for our village

We are not saying nothing can be added along the A259, but it is time we were included in all the assessments that are required for a planning application and we get our fair share of funding to mitigate any issues identified.

Councillor Steven Mountain

Angmering Parish Council

East Drive, Angmering

