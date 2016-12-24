Who turfed over grave site in Mill Lane, Shoreham?

I was wondering if anybody has been to visit graves at the Mill Lane Cemetery in Shoreham recently.

I went on Saturday to lay a wreath at my parents’ grave only to find it had been turfed over. I am so angry. Who gave Adur District Council the right to do this!

Myself and my brother visit the cemetery regularly during the year to maintain it and lay beautiful plants and flowers.

I have been going to the cemetery for 36 years and I am furious that this has taken place.

I wonder how many more people will be as shocked as I was on Saturday.

I will be looking for answers as to why this has taken place, without any notification.

Carole Ribbans

Wilmot road

Shoreham

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.shorehamherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ShorehamHerald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Shoreham_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Shoreham Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.