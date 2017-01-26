Where to bank in Steyning?

On Friday last I had a small cheque to pay in. Where to go?

Steyning – a thriving, busy market town has only Barclays Bank left. Last year, Lloyds and HSBC closed, several years ago Halifax shut its doors.

Barclays refuses to take any paying in from other banks.

Barclays also has the only ATM in Steyning. Just before Christmas this ATM was out of order, hence the massive queues at the Post Office, who were forced to ration money being drawn out.

Thank goodness for internet banking BUT – where on earth do the elderly customers go?

The nearest Lloyds is now in Storrington or Shoreham. There is no mobile bank.

A sensible solution would seem to be for a small premises in Steyning with one desk per bank, pay in and draw out only.

Or utilise the Library. No – too simple. The banks are very quick with their charges, but utter rubbish in their customer service.

Gillian Middleton

Castle Mead

The Street

Bramber

