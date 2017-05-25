Where have the shelters gone?

My friends and I came to Littlehampton one Saturday recently to have lunch in Pier Road, and enjoy a walk along the promenade.

We were very disappointed to see the shelters had gone, and there was nowhere to sit and enjoy the sea view, out of the wind.

Not everyone appreciates sitting on an uncomfortable slatted bench with no protection from the elements.

We did agree though that the recent sea defence work was a great improvement to the walk way along Pier Road to the pier.

S Sarjeant

Nutley Drive

Goring by Sea

