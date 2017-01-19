What about the public consultation?

What happened to public consultation exercise? A whitewash?

In your report on the Leisure Centre approval by Arun DC (January 12) I have read nothing, absolutely nothing, about the many comments made by the public to improve the design.

Either your paper never commented on the many suggestions made through the consultation process or, more to the point, Arun DC just totally ignored them and binned them conveniently.

There is no new design which needs improving as architects often make many building and operational mistakes, which will later come back to haunt the managing company and customers and often increase the running and building cost of the new centre.

Another example where the word ‘consultation’ becomes more like a whitewash exercise to keep the general public happy.

Jeff Dobbelaar

The Gilberts

Rustington

