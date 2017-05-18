We need politicials with social ideologies

We need politicians with social ideologies in Parliament and not aimless pragmatists and ultra-liberals.

There can be no doubt that Sussex today is overpopulated, with towns, villages, and countryside, all increasingly ruined.

This is multiplied by transport and the ultimately impossible demands of globalised commerce.

With a limited population we could already be looking at a carbon-neutral energy supply, without vast acres of windfarms and solar panels.

There would be no need for such dystopian ideas as manufacturing our foods from insects or analogues.

And a price is paid whether society is globalised, European, or national.

But if we want an egalitarian multi-cultural world to survive with Britain retaining its traditional identity, then present day top-down globalisation will do the opposite.

RW Standing

Sea Road

East Preston

