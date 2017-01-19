Volunteers our unsung heroes

It’s a great start to the New Year to see projects such as the “Empty Plate” being promoted in your paper.

Robin Rogers, county councillor for Northbrook division which covers Lovett Court and I both enjoyed a very good Christmas meal at the Empty Plate and spoke to the volunteers who work there tirelessly without thought of recognition. Without the unsung volunteers there would be no project to support.

It is so very important to give credit where it is due.

Interestingly, there are other voluntary projects in Castle ward which merit being promoted for the community – the Children and Family Centre supports families during the week, the Maybridge Community Church runs a café on Fridays and the Maybridge Keystone Centre, (Rayleigh Crescent just off the Strand, Goring) hosts their partner “Breathing Spaces” in the Woodland Welcome Garden on Tuesdays for people living with Dementia, and an IT junction from 10.30am to 12.30pm every Friday free of charge.

So, people – why not learn a new skill for the New Year and get confident about using your new iPhone or iPad, tablet or laptop with the help of experienced trained, volunteers? The Keystone Centre also provides homemade cake or soup on some Fridays to make it even more special. Just drop in for a chat no appointment necessary.

We will make you feel very welcome.

Cllr Hazel Thorpe

(Trustee MKC)

Rose Cottage

High Street

Tarring

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.