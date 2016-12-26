Utter dismay at parking charges in Steyning

It is with utter dismay that I learn of Horsham District Council’s proposal to introduce parking charges to Steyning.

Is it not the responsibility of the district council to keep our rural towns thriving and vibrant?

Didn’t our very own elected councillors fight their campaign on keeping the High Street alive and continuing to provide free parking? Why are we being penalised?

The residents of Steyning have voiced their wishes to cover the cost of maintaining free parking for themselves and visitors alike in order to keep our High Street alive.

We live in a very special town, with very special people, can somebody please make Horsham listen to us.

Keith Braiden

Bay Tree Cottage

Kings Barn Lane

Steyning

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.shorehamherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ShorehamHerald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Shoreham_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Shoreham Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.