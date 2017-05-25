The fools in the EU

I am wondering if I feel sorry for Mr Robin Olivier and his European Union comments with a majority of 1,269,501 in favour of leaving the Union and 17,410,742 not knowing what they’re voting for and not really wanting to leave the European Union.

I would draw a line at making a fool of myself in public but not Mr Olivier.

He seems quite content to carry on with his absurd remarks and I assume that some readers will know him but do carry on Mr Olivier – the European Union has been making fools of themselves for 40 years.

John Stevens

Corbyn Crescent

Shoreham

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.shorehamherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ShorehamHerald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Shoreham_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Shoreham Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.