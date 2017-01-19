Thanks to all who contributed

We would like to say thank you to all the people who contributed to our collection for St Barnabas Hospice, when visiting the display of Christmas lights at 2 Offington Avenue.

We are very pleased to say that we collected £500 for the charity.

A family member works for HSBC, who are contributing a further £500 under the pound-for-pound scheme, swelling the donation to £1,000.

Again many thanks to all for their generosity in supporting this worthy cause

W R and C A Brooks

Offington Avenue

Worthing

