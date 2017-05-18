Thanks for the fantastic support

May I through your good offices thank the voters in the Sompting and North Lancing Division for their fantastic support in the May 4 election which saw them giving me a colossal majority and more votes than the other four candidates combined.

It was particularly pleasing to see the turnout in Cokeham parts of which had, for some inexplicable reason, failed to receive any of my pre election leaflets. Thank you Cokeham, thank you Manor/North Lancing and thank you Sompting - I won’t let you down and will continue to attend the Conservative Street Surgery in Lancing Farmers Market on the 3rd Saturday of every month as well as being always available by phone and email.

I’m there for you.

George Barton

New County Councillor for the Sompting and North Lancing Division

District Councillor for Sompting Peverel Ward

