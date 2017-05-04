Thanks for allowing Easter events to take place

Once again the main events of Maundy Thursday and Good Friday were remembered in Littlehampton as Christians from various churches re-enacted Jesus’ journey to the cross, from his betrayal in the garden of Gethsemane to his crucifixion.

It seems very appropriate to be doing it amid the market stalls in the precinct, and we are very grateful to the town council and Southern Counties Markets for allowing it and for keeping the space at the clock tower free – and like this year for ensuring any music is turned off.

The stallholders are very accommodating so we thank them too.

This year there seemed to be a bigger crowd than usual so we would like to apologise to any member of the public who was unduly held up.

We hope you understand it is a once-a-year very special occasion for Christians and we really appreciate the opportunity to tell part of the Easter story in a dramatic way.

Many people said they were very moved by the crucifixion scene.

The good news is that the story doesn’t end there, because Jesus rose from the dead, and we celebrated that event with great joy on Easter Sunday.

Di Brown

Broadmark Lane

Rustington

