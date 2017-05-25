Thank you for the kindness

I would just like to say a big thank you to all the people that helped with my recent fall in Goring Road on 27 April.

After the fall, a very kind lady telephoned a taxi for me and when this arrived a young man helped me to my feet and assisted me to the taxi.

Upon arrival at home, I asked the driver how much I owed him and he said the young man had already paid the taxi fare

Thank you so much for all your kindness shown and especially to the young man and lady that helped me arrive home safely that day.

I have a large bruise on my leg but otherwise have recovered well and very much appreciate all the assistance shown by some very considerate local people.

Pam Stone

Goring Way

Goring

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.