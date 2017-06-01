Sunny Worthing alive and well

Worthing is a town sandwiched between the Downs and the sea and between the railway station and the beach you can find almost every amenity you could want, the library, the concert hall, the museum, the theatre and the Post Office.

The main thoroughfare into town is bordered with hanging baskets of flowers and leads to the front. Then, nearer the sea, are department stores, specialist shops, banks and restaurants.

To the east are parks, the hospital, the Dome Cinema and the swimming pool. There is a long promenade and the famous pier with its entertainment centre, the Pavilion.

There is a street market on Wednesdays and fairs and festivals throughout the year.

There are clubs and societies for every activity you could envisage – folk singing, poetry writing, computing, painting and exercising being just a few.

Worthing has a Leisure Centre that encourages all forms of sport, a bowling green, football, tennis, rugby, cricket, basketball and sailing clubs.

There is fishing from the beach and out at sea and walking on the South Downs Way.

There are pubs and restaurants catering for all tastes including great fish and chip shops and a friendly (and reasonable) Wimpy.

Public transport may be sparse in the evenings but it is compact and flat enough for most people to walk around.

As for holiday makers, apart from the pebbles on the beach, it is the kind of place where there is something for all generations from young children to grandparents.

I wish the council well in their efforts to promote the town, especially if they keep the slogan ‘Sunny Worthing’.

Julie C Round

Wiston Close

Worthing

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.