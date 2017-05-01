Scrapped but not off the road

Last September, my husbahnd was pulling out of of our driveway onto Norfolk Road, when a car coming down the road hit us.

The damage was surprisingly minor, just the bumper off side wing.

So imagine how surprised we were when our insurance company told us the car was a complete write-off.

The next day it was taken away on a low loader, and we thought that was that. We used our savings to buy a newcar because I have difficultywith walking and have a blue badge.

So imagine our surprise when we received a letter saying we were being fined £100 for leaving the first car in a car park overnight in Southwark, London.

Many letters later we are still trying to prove that one we were told the car was destroyedand two we don’t drive out of Suss3ex and certainly not to London.

My point in writing is to let people know that this is a common practice nwith insurance companies and it can cause a lot of stress as in our case.

Bryan and Betty Fuge

Westfield Court

Norfolk Road

Littlehampton

