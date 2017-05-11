Researching Worthing’s Stubbs and Thomas fishmongers

I am a volunteer with ‘The last fisherman standing’ project in Worthing which celebrates the past, present and future of fishing and fish in Worthing.

I have been researching the Stubbs and Thomas fishmongers (with whom I have a distant connection). I would love to hear from any members of their families, or from anyone who can remember the Stubbs’ shops in Montagu Street, Rowlands Road or Storrington.

Susan Martin

Abbotts Street

Walsall

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.