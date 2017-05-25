Remembrance of the fallen

May I start by saying that I have nothing but the deepest respect for Major Ted Hunt and all of his generation who were called on to make the terrible sacrifices that were necessary during the Second World War.

Without that sacrifice we certainly would not be enjoying the freedom and prosperity we do today.

I do however take umbrage, that yet again a resident of Adur finds it necessary to bring their demonstration to Worthing’s War Memorial, completely ignoring their own shortcomings.

In Worthing we commemorate the sinking of HMS Hood, Sea Sunday and the Battle of Britain annually. Last year we held a major commemoration service to remember “The Day Sussex Died”. We have done all of this as well as joining in the national commemorative events.

A group of volunteers have researched the lives of all the Worthing men and boys who paid the ultimate sacrifice during World War !, this research has been written up into 6 volumes that can be viewed in the foyer of the Town Hall. A small group is now researching the names on our War Memorial from the Second World War and this will again be written up and made available to the residents of Worthing. I should also say that this has, and is, being completed at no cost to the Council. This will ensure that future generations of Worthing residents will be able to see past the list of names on our War Memorial and be able to identify individuals, the schools they attended, the occupations they had, the regiments/ships/flying stations they served in and where they are either buried or remembered, thus ensuring their lives and their sacrifices are never forgotten.

A couple of years ago I had the name D W Lofts added to the War Memorial, a young lad of 20 who was killed on D-Day while serving in the Royal Engineers.

I am very proud of the way Worthing Borough Council maintains our War Memorial; it is a credit to the Town.

We do remember in Worthing

Tom Wye

Ashace Lane

Worthing

