Reflections from the past

I was visiting my home town of Worthing recently, and one sunny day decided to visit Sompting which I remembered for its old church.

I took the bus to the Marquis of Granby, now renamed for some reason, and followed the signs to the church. This brought me to the dual carriageway, the Sompting Bypass. I knew the church was on the other side, and followed the pavement to where someone had painted on the edge of the road Look Right. I was confronted by the sight of hundreds of cars racing toward me, and after waiting for ages spied a small gap in the traffic and sprinted across. One car thought that this audacity should be rewarded with the sound of his horn. The pedestrian is allowed a small gap in the central reservation between the crash barriers, and I was able to complete my crossing to the other side without further hindering the progress of the motorists speeding along their way and arrived at the church which was of course locked up. However I was able to catch my breath that day by enjoying a moment in the church graveyard where I reflected it was just as well I didn’t look wrong.

Colin Winton

Ristiaallokonkatu 6a 19

Espoo

Finland

