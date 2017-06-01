Postcards painted by DED

I have recently been sorting through my mother’s papers and found some lovely painted cards which had been sent to my grandmother in the late 70s and early 80s.

They had been done by someone with the initials DED and the surname Drummond who, it seems lived at Ashmount, 10, Southey Rd.

The pictures are lovely and, if anyone knows who painted them, I’d be happy to return them to their family.

If anyone has any information on who DED might have been, please contact me on cjbowker52@gmail.com.

Caroline Bowker

Le Sanctuaire

Route de l’Eglise

Castel

Guernsey

