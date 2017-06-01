Pavement cyclists are anti-social

I was pleased to see the letters you have printed regarding cycling on pavements as they chime with my views, having nearly been run into several times and having seen some appalling behaviour.p

Last week, when it was raining, I met one cyclist approaching me on the pavement holding a full-size umbrella!

I suspect that, because it is so prevalent, some people (I’m being charitable here) don’t even know they are breaking the law and committing an offence. For others, they simply don’t care (aka the ‘gentleman’ on the mountain bike last Sunday who a) nearly ran over me when I didn’t step aside for him on the narrow promenade towards Sea Lane (complete with its ‘No Cycling’ signs every few yards and notices warning of £30 fines) and b) then gave me the finger.

I appreciate the police have many calls on their time and resources but, in my view, cycling illegally on the pavements is as anti-social as dropping litter, not clearing dog poop and graffiti.

Why not have a short sharp campaign stopping and cautioning pavement cyclists – suitably reported in the Worthing Herald? I remember seeing in the Court Reports some time ago that a cyclist was fined £30 for cycling on the pavement but that appears to have been a rare exception.

Tim Burton

Chatsworth Lodge

St Botolph’s Road

Worthing

