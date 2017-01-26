Parliament ‘shirked responsibility’ by voting to have referendum

I heard on Radio4 recently that “Brexit is sucking the life out of government”.

Poor Mrs May. She never wanted to push this through. She could be honest that it was futile to hold a referendum on such a complex question. And then to lie that “it was a very clear verdict” when 16 million voted to remain and 17 to leave – almost half and half.

Parliament should have the final say. Our 650 MPs should have had a free vote. They represent us – that’s what we pay them for. Instead they shirked their responsibility by voting 6 to 1 for a referendum, which TIME magazine described as “an epic gamble by Cameron to mollify his backbenchers”.

It’s not too late to put right a wrong. Our children and grandchildren would bless Mrs May for it.

John Munro

Westbury Lodge

Arundel

