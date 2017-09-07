Parking on wrong side

Further to your article a couple of weeks ago, I would like to say that not only can it be dangerous to park on the side facing the oncoming traffic but in some places it is illegal.

Some years ago we were trying to visit an historic house in Florida, USA, where there was no car park and spotted a vacant spot on the opposite side of the road.

As it seemed to be a quiet residential area we took advantage of it while we visited the property.

On our return, we had a parking ticket – ‘for parking on the wrong side of the road’.

Unfortunately, this entailed a visit next day to Tampa to find the police station in order to pay the fine before we left the country.

Mrs P J Wright

Abbey Road

Sompting

