Parents behaving badly

It was great to see youngsters being encouraged in healthy team sports in Buckingham Park over the weekend, but what a pity that many of the adults with them set appalling examples of citizenship through illegal and selfish parking in the roads surrounding the park.

Throughout the two-day youth football event, cars were parked illegally on cycle lanes, illegally at the edges of junctions, obstructively on pavements (completely blocking them for wheelchair users, pram-pushers, etc), encroaching on private driveways (thoroughly inconsiderate) and on roadside grass verges (environmentally damaging).

Supporting and encouraging the youngsters in healthy sport, team-play and social engagement is highly desirable, but it does not bode well for their future society to teach them to pursue their activities with careless disregard for the law, the local environment and consideration for others.

Ray Chandler

The Drive

Shoreham

