No refund after technical fault

We didn’t think we were thick, but were made to feel so last week.

I booked two tickets for Country and Western singers Ward Thomas at Worthing Pavilion.

To cut a long story short, doors were meant to open at 7pm.

We were told there would be a delay – technical fault. We were all standing for three hours. They eventually came on at 9.20pm.

I didn’t wait to find out as I am waiting for a hip operation and couldn’t stand that long.

To be fair to the pavilion, they would have given me a refund, but I had booked through SEE. I was told to contact them.

I did so, but was told the ticket says general admission standing.

It didn’t say standing and I wasn’t aware general admission means standing.

So hopefully this will help someone else not to make the same mistake I made.

Sue Knight

The Spain

Petersfield

