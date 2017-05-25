Need people to canvas

The reason for the lack of canvassing and party election leaflet distribution is because the people who do those tasks are very thin on the ground. Every election it’s the the same willing folk who turn out.

If anyone is prepared to do the job, and it is important, could they contact the party of their choice. They will be welcomed with open arms, if its only your road that you could do.

The names of candidates and their party are on the ballot paper given to you at the polling station.

Mrs Shaune King

Somerset Close,

Worthing,

