Need for modern shelters in Littlehampton

“What has happened to the shelters?” LG 25/5/17.

Quite right! And there was a plan for a modern shelter on the large open area north of the pier. With nothing done.

But Littlehampton has had quite enough structures as impractical art works.

The prewar shelters at Mewsbrook are the best in the town.

What is needed is a modern Arts and Crafts style founded in practicality.

R W Standing

Sea Road

East Preston

