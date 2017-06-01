My better car parking experience

I also received a £90 charge after parking in the Montague Centre Car Park. This arrive just over a month after the event.

My charge stated that I had not paid sufficient money for the hour I was parked there.

CP Parking’s letter whilst formal and possibly abrupt was not threatening and clearly stated that I could appeal the charge. Unlike Mr. Fleet I did appeal and my appeal was upheld. However, I should point out that both the initial email sent to CP Parking and the letter sent the same day with a copy of the email were written in a formal and non complaining manner.

I also pointed out that the machine was correct in that my vehicle was parked for the stated time but that when I had tried to pay the machine only asked for 30p. I paid the charge it asked for and received a receipt. I pointed this out in my letter to CP Parking and the appeal was upheld within a week. I did also tell them that I had no longer got the receipt. I also informed them that on the day in question only one of the two machines were working and people were having trouble with the remaining machine. I then pointed out that if their equipment was not maintained in good working order it was not proper for them to charge the public for what is really their mistake.

They obviously agreed with me.

I would though suggest to others who may not have been treated as I was that a well worded letter is worth its weight in gold in these matters. Companies af=re far more likely to react helpfully to someone who perhaps has made it obvious they are not going to be put off.

I would have gone to court if they had not upheld my appeal. Very few companies like CP Parking will bother to defend themselves so a plaintiff is far more likely to get a good result.

I use this car park quite often and like the system used there, however, like many parking pay points not just in Worthing the machinery used os often faulty.

Chris Lintern

St George’s Road

Worthing

