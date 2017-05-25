Means testing for benefits such as school meals

Does this arise from a political prejudice that society is a mere aggregate of individuals, who want to make money and not pay tax?

Means tests cannot be seen as good for altruistic democracy.

And do they make economic sense. Since the tests must cost time and resources, and free school meals for wealthy families offset the taxes they pay.

And indeed, if children are required to be in school all day, they must expect to be fed and watered.

Perhaps the nest step is means tests for school fees!

R W Standing

Sea Road

East Preston

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.littlehamptongazette.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LittlehamptonGazette

3) Follow us on Twitter @LhamptonGazette

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Littlehampton Gazette - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.