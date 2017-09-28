LETTER: Wonderful era of equality

Is it not wonderful that we are progressing into a world of universal and comprehensive equality?

Ethical value reductionism might be the term.

Noboby in future may be called girl, boy, man woman, Mr, Mrs, lady, gent, aunt, uncle, father, mother, et al.

All religions and philosophies are equal, unless they espouse inequality.

There is only one global culture and race.

Peace at any cost.

R.W. Standing

Sea Road

East Preston