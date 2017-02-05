LETTER: Why not cement works site?

The recent newsletter from MP Tim Loughton and a letter last week in this paper have highlighted how unsuitable it would be to allow IKEA to locate a store on the Monks Farm estate in Lancing.

Whenever my wife and I drive on the A283 road between Shoreham and Steyning we pass a cement works that has been derelict for umpteen years.

The old buildings exist on both sides of the road.

For all I know the site may be a ‘site of special scientific interest’ or drastically contaminated and so could not easily be used more effectively than it seems to be at the present.

But, given that it is a brown field site, an eye sore and yet gives easy access for customers from north, east and west, I would very much urge the authorities to make public some really good reasons why IKEA should not be persuaded to set up shop there.

I suppose technically the old cement works lies in the South Downs National Park.

But surely that is not a reason for leaving it unused.

All National Parks allow old mines, quarries and industrial buildings to be in some way made useful whether to create recreational centres or to generate income for the area.

Rob Ferguson

Hillbarn Lane

Worthing

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.