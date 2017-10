On Sunday, at 4pm, I went with a friend to The Denton Lounge for afternoon tea.

I gave the lady an old pound coin. She said: “Sorry, but I cannot take that coin.”

“It is legal tender,” I said, but apparently that was the ruling. Does Worthing council have a different ruling from the rest of the country?

I will not be visiting that establishment again.

David Johnson

Marine Parade

Worthing