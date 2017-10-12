LETTER: Very sad loss of post office

Following the demise of the Shoreham Post Office which is very sad as the staff were friendly and efficient, and I am sure will be missed by many.

It makes you think about what else might change.

The local shops do need a certain footfall to continue. When there are problems, as highlighted in recent food health scares, a local butcher with traceable meat is then really appreciated. Also there are other shops as in a great choice of cards and special occasion items also in the High Street. Others too depend on us sometimes, choosing them instead of everything from the supermarket, which although very handy, we could have both.

Maureen Funnell

Ravens Road, Shoreham