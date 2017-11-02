LETTER: The lost joy of letter writing

The pavements are getting worse in Beach Road, outside Marine Gardens.
I said to the mayor, why not make people who are out of work clean them to earn their benefits instead of sitting watching TV?
Another thing I think is wrong is couples being allowed to stay in their three of four-bedroom council houses.
When I was young you had to have a means test to have a council house.
It seems unfair that families have to live in a tiny house just because older couples are allowed to stay in their three and four-bedroom houses.
Years ago they were made to move to smaller houses.
As I always say, I am glad I was brought up in the days when people cared about others, it was a much better world.
No TVs, no smart phones, people talked to each other.
I feel sorry for the youngsters of today who don’t know the joy of writing and receiving a letter.
Peggy Brassett
Granville Road
Littlehampton
