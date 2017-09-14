LETTER: Ten wardens not enough

I wish to reply to the letter regarding policing dog owners printed on August 31.

I too walk my dog around the area of the Cissbury on most days at different times.

I have seen the dog warden’s van in the car park at the top of Coombe Rise on many occasions.

A common sight is owners many yards behind their dogs and therefore having no knowledge of them having fouled some distance away.

If this gentleman has witnessed dogs fouling without it being picked up he should take a photograph of the dog and post it on social media. Someone will know whose dog it is and the dog warden can then take the appropriate action.

Also, it is common to see professional dog walkers with anything up to eight dogs being exercised. How on earth can they watch each dog for fouling? Answer – they can’t.

We dog owners of Adur district and Worthing borough councils are fortunate to have many beautiful areas where we can walk our pets. How on earth can the dog warden police every area all the time? If we had ten dog wardens it wouldn’t be enough.

We are fortunate enough to be well served by a hard-working and very dedicated dog warden who, I know, is a true friend to dogs and their owners.

Marian Down

Findon Road, Worthing

