LETTER: Tells us about traffic figures

Following another collision and traffic chaos (Wednesday morning, October 25) when a six-mile section of the A27 between Emsworth and Chichester was closed, the result each time is a dramatic reduction of morning traffic through Arundel and Worthing.

Whilst there is some controversy over just how much traffic using the A27 through Worthing is long distance, from my experience there is more than Highways England has made public.

Before any scheme for the A27 in the Worthing and Lancing area is taken forward, Highways England must be up-front with these traffic figures. Residents’ have the right to know what will be the cumulative growth in the amount of traffic and pollution through our residential area, as a result of the other road schemes planed for the A27.

John Hughes

Welland Road

Worthing