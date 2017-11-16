LETTER: Supporting the council’s stance

I fully support Worthing Borough Council in its prosecution for dog-fouling.

The fact that it cost us tax payers is immaterial. The gentleman concerned has to live with the fact that he has imposed a penalty on the community. The council was acting on principle and if principles cost nothing they are not worth having.

I just hope that Worthing Borough Council applies its principles as rigidly to the Teville Gate development and its obligation to provide affordable homes that are so desperately needed.

Chris Lane

Smugglers Walk

Goring