LETTER: Striking a blow against isolation

More than 2,500 people recently came together in the sunshine to unite against dementia and take part in Alzheimer’s Society’s Brighton Memory Walk.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank every single walker, and our wonderful volunteers, for helping us to raise awareness of dementia and strike a massive blow against the isolation it causes. Across Sussex it is estimated that almost 27,500 people are living with dementia and 850,000 are affected UK-wide.

Dementia devastates lives. Every pound raised through Brighton Memory Walk will help Alzheimer’s Society provide vital information and support, improve care, fund research and create lasting change for people affected by the condition. Those who took part in Brighton Memory Walk have already raised more than £169,000. That figure continues to grow by the day. We’re hopeful that across all of this year’s Memory Walks we will reach our target of £9million.

For more information about Alzheimer’s Society, and the support available, please visit alzheimers.org.uk

Elisa Vaughan

Alzheimer’s Society Operations Manager for Sussex

Montague Place