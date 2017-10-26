LETTER: So much to miss over a £1 coin

What a shame David Johnson will not be visiting the beautiful Pavilion restaurant/Denton Lounge any more just because the staff refused to accept his old £1 coin.

Yes, it was legal tender for a further 8 hours from his visit at 4pm on October 15, but he will miss the stunning scenery, hard-working staff, good food and friendly atmosphere which we enjoy there. I feel sorry for you, sir. We all make mistakes!

Sheila Dyer

Elms Drive

Lancing