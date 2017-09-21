LETTER: Research: public should benefit

The heartfelt value of the NHS to Herald readers was brought home to me on September 7.

I was invited to support the NHS in ways ranging from organ donation to participation in the discussions of local NHS governors and clinical commissioners.

May I suggest another way to support.

The NHS just can’t keep up with the high prices which pharmaceutical companies charge. For example, at a cost of £39,000 for a 12-week course, the NHS has been forced to ration its use to less than one in 20 patients with hepatitis C.

At these prices some of the most efficient advanced drugs are not affordable to those who need them most, even though some of the funding for the development of these drugs comes from the government!

Shouldn’t we insist that it is the public who benefit most from publicly funded research and not big business?

Jonathan Badcock

Belsize Road

Worthing