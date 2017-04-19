LETTER: Progress as far away as ever

Having read your page 10 feature on the latest A27 progress report (Herald, March 30), I went onto the MP’s website and saw his minutes of the meeting on March 17 and the agenda for the meeting scheduled for May 25.

Mr Loughton – Sir Humphrey would be proud of you, except that your supposed to be the MP, not a civil servant.

So many meetings and nil progress. At last autumn’s meeting at the Pavilion in Worthing, the MP asked for patience as Highways England were preparing proposals.

But all we’re getting is more meetings and progress is as far away as ever.

John Stevens

Corbyn Crescent

Shoreham

