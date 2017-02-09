LETTER: Plans generally excellent, but...

I viewed the plans [new homes and IKEA planned for New Monks Farm, Lancing] today. Generally excellent but one flaw – no GP surgery.

Lancing has residents unable to get a GP because all surgeries are full and none is in a position to expand its facility.

Now we are to have another 600 homes – and 400-plus in Sompting soon – but no thought given to that in the planning.

“We could incorporate one in our Community Hub,” said one of the planning team at the viewing, but the plans are to be submitted in four weeks without that in writing.

So I shall submit my objection. I urge Lancing residents to join me in that.

Neil Wilson

West Street

Sompting

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.